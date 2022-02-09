Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 13,000 Shares

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of IMGO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 254,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,710. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.