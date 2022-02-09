ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $26.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

