Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) will report sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $37.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

IMO opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

