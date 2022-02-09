Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $91.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. 384,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.