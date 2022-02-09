Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. upped their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of PI traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. 384,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,411. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

