Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $69.17 and last traded at $69.31. Approximately 21,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,866,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Incyte by 727.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

