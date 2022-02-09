Indaba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Catalyst Partners Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $16,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,482,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 31,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,064. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

