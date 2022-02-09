Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

