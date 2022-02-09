INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 25,351 shares.The stock last traded at $76.48 and had previously closed at $76.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $778.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,520,739. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

