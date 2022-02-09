Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,010 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

