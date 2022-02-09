Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand also lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

