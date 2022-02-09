Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.40 and last traded at $184.20. 5,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,485 shares of company stock worth $153,146 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

