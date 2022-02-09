Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $609.28 million, a PE ratio of -212.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

