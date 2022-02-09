Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 555 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller purchased 555 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £172.05 ($232.66).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Tim Weller purchased 450 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £171 ($231.24).

On Monday, December 6th, Tim Weller purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £171.12 ($231.40).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 30.97 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £521.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.06 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

