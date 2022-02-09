Insider Buying: Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) COO Buys 1,567 Shares of Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 372,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,560. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

