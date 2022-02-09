Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$2,825,775.40 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$2,825,775.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,790,958.38.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

