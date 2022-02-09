Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iCAD alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 286,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,982. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.