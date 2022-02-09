Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider David W. Boyer sold 240 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $19,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.