Insider Selling: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,641. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

