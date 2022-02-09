Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Sells 27,394 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 57,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,789. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

