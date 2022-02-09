Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells 6,466 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.87. 7,772,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.20. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.