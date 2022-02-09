Insight Holdings Group LLC Acquires 49,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 385.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNOW traded up $11.41 on Wednesday, reaching $304.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,171. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82.
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
