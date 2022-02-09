Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.61. 17,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

