Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.