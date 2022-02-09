International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of International Game Technology worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 607,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

