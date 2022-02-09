Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

