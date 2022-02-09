Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
