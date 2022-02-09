Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $105.55 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

