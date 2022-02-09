Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $589,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

