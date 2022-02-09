Invesco Ltd. Purchases 114,014 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of International Business Machines worth $813,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

