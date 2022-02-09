Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,773,822 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,773,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.87% of FirstEnergy worth $556,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

