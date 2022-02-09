Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,871 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $742,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

OMFL stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

