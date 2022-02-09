Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,310 shares.The stock last traded at $169.84 and had previously closed at $168.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

