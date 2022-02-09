Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.