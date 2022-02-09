Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

