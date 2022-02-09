Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $32.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 818 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after buying an additional 354,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

