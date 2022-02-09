Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $32.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 818 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
