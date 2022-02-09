IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $47.07. IRadimed shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $485,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,504 shares of company stock worth $8,147,293. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $650.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in IRadimed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRadimed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.