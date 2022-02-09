iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. 8,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,597. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

