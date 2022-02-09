iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 438,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

