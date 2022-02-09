iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

BATS ECH traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 265,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

