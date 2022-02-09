iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.53. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.