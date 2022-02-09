iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth $533,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

EPOL stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

