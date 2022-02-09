iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.32

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.32 and last traded at $113.32, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

