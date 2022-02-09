iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

IWD opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

