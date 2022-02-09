Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $536.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $584.00 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Itron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.49 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

