Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Acquires $302,800.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Robert M. Friedland bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $302,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

