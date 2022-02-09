Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the period.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.