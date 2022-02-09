Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

