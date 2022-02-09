Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
