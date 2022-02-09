Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

