Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

PH opened at $304.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.29 and a 200-day moving average of $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.